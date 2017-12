Dec 19 (Reuters) - SMI Holdings Group Ltd:

* ON 15 DEC, CHEER HOPE AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR CCB CONVERTIBLE BONDS (2017) IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HK$300 MILLION DUE 2018

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SUBSCRIPTION ARE ESTIMATED TO BE OF APPROXIMATELY HK$296.5 MILLION​