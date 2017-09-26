FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMI Holdings updates on restructuring framework agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2017 / 2:49 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-SMI Holdings updates on restructuring framework agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Smi Holdings Group Ltd

* Inside information the restructuring framework agreement

* Restructuring framework agreement is for company and success electronics to proceed with disposal in next step

* Company and success electronics entered into restructuring framework agreement

* Company and success electronics reached consensus on restructuring plan and follow-up arrangements in relation to disposal on a preliminary basis

* After preliminary negotiations, parties agree success electronics shall acquire all or part of equity of Chengdu Runyun Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

