Oct 20 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc:

* ‍TRUSTEE OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME HAS ENTERED INTO A BULK ANNUITY BUY-IN AGREEMENT WITH CANADA LIFE​

* ‍BUY-IN POLICY COVERS LIABILITIES TOTALLING £207M RELATING TO OVER 2,000 LEGACY SCHEME PENSIONERS AND DEPENDANTS​

* ‍THROUGH A SERIES OF BUY-INS, AROUND £0.5BN OF SMITHS INDUSTRIES PENSION SCHEME LIABILITIES HAS NOW BEEN INSURED​