Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 2, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Smurfit Kappa Q2 earnings fall 7 pct y/y on "unprecedented" input costs

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

* Q2 revenue up 3 percent y/y to 2.1 billion euros, revenue in H1 up 5 percent to 4.23 billion euros

* Q2 EBITDA down 7 percent to 292 million euros, margin 13.9 percent versus 13 percent in Q1, 15.3 percent year ago

* Kraftliner demand robust with additional 50 eur per tonne price increase in Q3

* Containerboard price increases feeding through to corrugated price recovery

* Interim dividend increased by 5 percent to 23.1 euro cents per share

* In process of recovering "continued and unprecedented" input costs in 2017, 2018

* Well positioned to translate today's market conditions into improved earnings in 2017 and beyond Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

