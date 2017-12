Dec 5 (Reuters) - SNAM SPA:

* SNAM AND SGI AGREE ON A JOINT PROJECT FOR THE METHANIZATION OF SARDINIA

* DEVELOPMENT AND JOINT MANAGEMENT OF SNAM AND SGI’S GAS TRANSPORTATION NETWORK TO BE MANAGED BY ONE OF SNAM’S SUBSIDIARIES

CONSTRUCTION AND COMMISSIONING OF FIRST SECTION IS ESTIMATED IN H1 2020, AFTER OBTAINING NECESSARY AUTHORIZATIONS