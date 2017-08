Aug 10 (Reuters) - Snap Inc

* Snap Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Snap Inc - qtrly ‍DAUs grew from 143 million in Q2 2016 to 173 million in Q2 2017​

* Snap Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to class A, class B, and class C common stockholders was $‍0.36​

* Snap Inc - ‍ARPU was $1.05 in Q2 2017, up 16 percent over Q1 2017 when ARPU was $0.90​

* Qtrly revenue $181.7 million versus $71.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: