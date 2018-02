Feb 22 (Reuters) - Snap Inc:

* SNAP INC SAYS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EVAN SPIEGEL‘S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $637.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* SNAP INC - CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER IMRAN KHAN 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $100.6 MILLION