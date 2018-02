BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Awarded 5-Year Agreement With Al Khafji Joint Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED A 5-YEAR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH AL KHAFJI JOINT OPERATIONS, IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SNC-LAVALIN - ‍ UNIT IN SAUDI ARABIA AWARDED A 5-YEAR FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE IN-KINGDOM GENERAL ENGINEERING SERVICES TO AL KHAFJI JOINT OPERATIONS​

* SNC-LAVALIN - ‍ AGREEMENT WILL COVER BOTH ON-SHORE AND OFF-SHORE ENGINEERING PROJECTS​

* SNC-LAVALIN - ‍ AL KHAFJI JOINT OPERATIONS IS A JOINT OPERATING CO BETWEEN ARAMCO GULF OPERATIONS COMPANY LIMITED AND KUWAIT GULF OIL COMPANY​