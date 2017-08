July 26 (Reuters) - Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded contract on Sasol's Fine Ash Dam 6 project in South Africa

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fine Ash Dam 6 to be constructed in accordance with latest environmental requirements with final phase being completed in 2021

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - announces a contract award on Fine Ash Dam 6 project in Secunda for Sasol Group Technology in South Africa