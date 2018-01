Jan 10 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED ENGINEERING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A DOWNSTREAM REFINING AND PETRO-CHEMICAL COMPANY IN THE GULF COAST, USA

* SNC-LAVALIN - MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT APPROXIMATE WORTH IS IN EXCESS OF $100 MILLION (REFILES TO REMOVE EXTRANEOUS LETTER)