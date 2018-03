BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Awarded EPC Contract With Nova Chemicals

March 8 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN AWARDED EPC CONTRACT WITH NOVA CHEMICALS

* SNC-LAVALIN - IN CONSORTIUM WITH TECHNIPFMC, CO AWARDED LUMP SUM EPC CONTRACT TO SUPPLY NOVA CHEMICALS WITH TWO GAS CRACKING FURNACES

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, TECHNIPFMC WILL HAVE PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITY FOR DETAILED ENGINEERING AND PROCUREMENT ASPECTS OF WORK

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, SNC-LAVALIN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MODULAR FABRICATION, ERECTION, CONSTRUCTION AND PRE-COMMISSIONING OF WORK.