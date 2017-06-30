FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin creates new infrastructure investment vehicle
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 30, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin creates new infrastructure investment vehicle

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Launch of a new infrastructure investment vehicle, SNC-Lavalin Infrastructure Partners LP

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Vehicle will hold SNC-Lavalin's interests in a selection of its mature Canadian infrastructure assets

* SNC-Lavalin - Vehicle will allow co to monetize 80% of the infrastructure interests while retaining a 20% ownership, and long-term management of the assets

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Also has entered into a strategic agreement with a Canadian subsidiary of BBGI sicav S.A.

* SNC-Lavalin - BBGI sicav S.A. will purchase 80% of limited partnership units in partnership for about C$208 million for initial five transferred assets

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - A subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin will hold remaining 20% of the limited partnership units in partnership with BBGI sicav S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.