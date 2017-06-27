BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group says Ottawa, Rideau Transit Group extend existing contractual arrangements

June 27 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc :

* City of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group partnership sign contract agreement to extend existing contractual arrangements

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - City of Ottawa has signed a fixed-price variation agreement worth $349 million With Rideau Transit Group partnership

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Fixed-price variation agreement for rolling stock and onboard equipment for stage 2 of confederation line

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Ellisdon

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - CONTRACT is part of Memorandum of Understanding ratified by RTG with City of Ottawa