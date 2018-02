BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.30

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN ANNOUNCES $382 MILLION IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017, A 50% INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.30

* Q4 REVENUE C$2.9 BILLION VERSUS C$2.1 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.71, REVENUE VIEW C$2.85 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM E&C $2.60 TO $2.85

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME FROM E&C $0.78 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$2.80 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $3.60 TO $3.85

* QTRLY REVENUE C$‍2.92 BILLION VERSUS C$2.21 BILLION LAST YEAR

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP - ON TRACK TO DELIVER COST SYNERGIES OF $120 MILLION RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ATKINS BY END OF 2018

* TOTAL BACKLOG BOOKINGS FOR Q4 AMOUNTED TO $1.9 BILLION

* ‍INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 5% TO $0.287 PER SHARE, PAYABLE ON MARCH 22, 2018​

* Q4 REPORTED IFRS NET INCOME INCLUDED A NON-CASH CHARGE OF $42.5 MILLION FOR THE ESTIMATED NET IMPACT OF U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM

* THE REVENUE BACKLOG TOTALED $10.4 BILLION AT THE END OF DECEMBER 2017

* ‍INTEGRATION OF ATKINS BUSINESS CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL AND WILL BE FULLY COMPLETED IN 2018​

* REVENUE BACKLOG TOTALED $10.4 BILLION AT END OF DEC 2017