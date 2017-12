Dec 20 (Reuters) - Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:

* SNC-LAVALIN TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE WITH ABB

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - ‍ JOINT VENTURE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A BACKLOG IN EXCESS OF $700 MILLION​

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE WITH ABB FOR DELIVERY OF SUBSTATION PROJECTS GLOBALLY AT 66 KV AC & ABOVE

* SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, SNC-LAVALIN WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER