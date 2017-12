Dec 29 (Reuters) - SNOWWORLD NV:

* ‍FOR 2016/2017, AN OPTIONAL DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED​

* CHOICE IS BETWEEN EUR 0.40 IN CASH OR 1 NEW SHARE IN 21 EXISTING SHARES