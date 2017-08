Aug 2 (Reuters) - SNOWWORLD NV:

* PERFORMANCE DURING THE 3RD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017 IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS‍​

* Q3 TURNOVER, EBITDA AND NET PROFIT, SHOW AN INCREASE OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* PERFORMANCE UP TO Q3 PROVIDES A SOLID FOUNDATION UNDER PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED EXPECTATION OF HIGHER EBITDA AND HIGHER NET OPERATING PROFIT FOR FY Source text : bit.ly/2vhpMr2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)