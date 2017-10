BRIEF-SNP Group raises revenue forecast with generally balanced operating result for 2017

Oct 25 (Reuters) - SNP SCHNEIDER NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: SNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER AG RAISES ITS REVENUE FORECAST WITH GENERALLY BALANCED OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR

* IS INCREASING THE FORECAST FOR GROUP REVENUE TO AROUND EUR 120 MILLION FOR THE CURRENT FY (PREVIOUS REVENUE FORECAST: EUR 110 MILLION)

* IS FORECASTING A GENERALLY BALANCED OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR THE 2017 FY (PREVIOUS EARNINGS FORECAST: EBIT MARGIN OF 7% TO 12% FOR THE 2017 FISCAL YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)