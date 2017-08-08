BRIEF-Snyder’s-Lance Inc reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Snyder's-Lance Inc

* Snyder’s-Lance Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides 2020 financial targets

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $579.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $565.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍company updates full-year 2017 outlook​

* ‍By 2020, company is targeting for operating margin to reach 14.0%​

* ‍By 2020 company is targeting for earnings per share, excluding special items, to grow at a four-year CAGR of 11-13%​

* ‍Continues to expect net revenue to be between $2,200 million and $2,250 million for FY 2017 ​

* ‍Now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $300 million and $325 million for FY 2017 ​

* ‍Now expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.10 and $1.20 for FY 2017 ​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S