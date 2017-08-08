FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Snyder’s-Lance Inc reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Snyder’s-Lance Inc reports Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Snyder‘s-Lance Inc

* Snyder’s-Lance Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides 2020 financial targets

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $579.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $565.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* ‍company updates full-year 2017 outlook​

* ‍By 2020, company is targeting for operating margin to reach 14.0%​

* ‍By 2020 company is targeting for earnings per share, excluding special items, to grow at a four-year CAGR of 11-13%​

* ‍Continues to expect net revenue to be between $2,200 million and $2,250 million for FY 2017 ​

* ‍Now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $300 million and $325 million for FY 2017 ​

* ‍Now expects earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, to be between $1.10 and $1.20 for FY 2017 ​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.