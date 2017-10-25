BRIEF-Sobi raises outlook as Q3 core profit beats expectations

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab (Publ)

* Swedish orphan biovitrum q3 ‍ebita was sek 536 m (282)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍sobi now expects total revenues for full year to be in range of sek 6,300 to 6,400 m (6,100-6,200)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍gross margin is expected to be around 70 per cent​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum q3 ‍total revenue was sek 1,601 m​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍now expects ebita for full year to be in range of sek 1,900 to 2,000 m (1,700-1,800)​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍growth strategy has been designed to capitalise on substantial potential in haemophilia​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says ‍based on this solid platform we will further balance business with a broader specialty care portfolio to ensure a sustainable company in both short and long-term​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says to decentralise decision making towards the country organisations, resource allocation to support this strategic initiative will be reflected accordingly‍​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says we are rebalancing our geographical footprint in our existing markets by, among other things, scaling and developing our north american franchise‍​

* Swedish orphan biovitrum says the strengthening of our late stage research and development pipeline is another key area of focus going forward‍​

* Reuters poll: sobi q3 ebita was seen at 509 million sek, revenues at 1,636 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)