BRIEF-Societe De La Tour Eiffel FY Gross Operating Profit Up At 52.8 Million Euros

March 7 (Reuters) - SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​17.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍68.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF €3.0 PER SHARE IN SHARES OR CASH‍​

* SAYS IS NOW PURSUING ITS STRATEGY TO INCREASE THE SIZE OF ITS PROPERTY PORTFOLIO TO EUR 1.5 BLN‍​

* FY GROSS OPERATING PROFIT EUR 52.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.2 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* END-DEC EPRA NNNAV PER SHARE EUR 58.3 VERSUS EUR 58.9 YEAR AGO