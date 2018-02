Feb 2 (Reuters) - Socket Mobile Inc:

* SOCKET MOBILE SAYS ON JAN 31, CO ENTERED INTO THIRD BUSINESS FINANCING MODIFICATION AGREEMENT WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK - SEC FILING

* SOCKET MOBILE - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $2.5 MILLION FORMULA BASED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, $4 MILLION TERM LOAN THAT CO MAY USE TO REPURCHASE CO'S STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2E7ctOy) Further company coverage: