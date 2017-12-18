FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sodexo Partners With India's Food Delivery Co Swiggy
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
December 18, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sodexo Partners With India's Food Delivery Co Swiggy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sodexo:

* SODEXO PARTNERS WITH FOOD ORDERING AND DELIVERY PLATFORM SWIGGY Source text: [Sodexo, the leader in employee benefits in India, announced its partnership with India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform, Swiggy. The partnership with Swiggy is aimed at enabling the 3 million daily users of Sodexo to use their Meal Cards to order food via the Swiggy app. With this, Sodexo consumers will enjoy the benefits of fast and timely food delivery. A special introductory discount of 20% can be availed when you use your Sodexo Meal Card for payment, until 31st January 2018.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.