Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* SOFI NAMES TWITTER COO ANTHONY NOTO AS ITS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER - STATEMENT

* SOFI SAYS INTERIM CEO TOM HUTTON, WHO ALSO HAS BEEN SERVING AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD - STATEMENT Source text - bit.ly/2n45qf7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)