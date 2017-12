Dec 18 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 3.2 MILLION SHARES OF SPRINT CORP AT AVERAGE PRICE OF $5.68/SHARE ON DEC 14 - SEC FILING

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP - PURCHASED SECURITIES ARE OWNED INDIRECTLY BY SOFTBANK THROUGH GALAXY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS INC WHICH IS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF SOFTBANK Source text: [bit.ly/2CVfii9] Further company coverage: