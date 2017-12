Dec 28 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 2,141,300 SHARES OF SPRINT CORP‘S COMMON STOCK ON DEC 26 AT $5.81PER SHARE - SEC FILING ‍​

* SOFTBANK GROUP CORP REPORTS OPEN MARKET PURCHASE OF 2,141,300 SHARES OF SPRINT CORP'S COMMON STOCK ON DEC 27 AT $5.88PER SHARE - SEC FILING