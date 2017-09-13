FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 13, 2017 / 2:34 AM / in a month

BRIEF-SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp

* Says it will issue 2024 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion and 2027 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $2 billion, with a term of 7 years and 10 years respectively

* Says coupon rate of 4.75 percent and 5.125 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 19, 2027

* Payment date on Sept. 19

* Says it will issue 2025 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 1.5 billion euros and 2029 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 0.75 billion euros

* Says coupon rate of 3.125 percent and 4 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025 and Sept. 19, 2029

* Payment date on Sept. 19

* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AzzMnr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

