BRIEF-SoftBank Group says issue of foreign currency denominated senior notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp
* Says it will issue 2024 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $1.35 billion and 2027 due USD-denominated senior notes worth $2 billion, with a term of 7 years and 10 years respectively
* Says coupon rate of 4.75 percent and 5.125 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2024 and Sept. 19, 2027
* Payment date on Sept. 19
* Says it will issue 2025 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 1.5 billion euros and 2029 due Euro-denominated senior notes worth 0.75 billion euros
* Says coupon rate of 3.125 percent and 4 percent respectively, maturity date on Sept. 19, 2025 and Sept. 19, 2029
* Payment date on Sept. 19
* Says bonds are offered on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/AzzMnr
