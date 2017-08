July 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp

* Says it will issue dollar-denominated hybrid corporate bond, with early Redemption date on July 19, 2023, worth $2.75 billion, and coupon rate 6 percent per annum

* Says it will issue dollar-denominated hybrid corporate bond, with early Redemption date on July 19, 2027, worth $1.75 billion, and coupon rate 6.875 percent per annum

* Payment date on July 19

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kqis5i

