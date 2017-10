Oct 26 (Reuters) - SOFTIMAT SA:

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 357,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 403,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 351,000 VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 317,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 564,000‍​ VERSUS EUR 555,000 YEAR AGO

* ESTIMATES OFFICE LETTING ACTIVITY TO GENERATE RENTAL REVENUES OF AT LEAST AROUND EUR 1.2 MILLION IN 2017, UP 11 PERCENT YOY

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM