BRIEF-Softing 9-month ‍net profit at 0.3 million euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - SOFTING AG

* DGAP-NEWS: SOFTING AG: INTERIM STATEMENT ON THE 3RD QUARTER AND FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍REVENUE IN FIRST NINE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 58.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 58.9 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT DECLINED TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 2.5 MILLION)​

* ‍IN COURSE OF Q4 OF 2017, WE ANTICIPATE PROMISING PROJECTS TO GENERATE A SERIES OF POSITIVE ANNOUNCEMENTS​

* ‍EBITDA TOTALED EUR 3.8 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 6.1 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET PROFIT FOR YEAR WAS EUR 0.3 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 1.6 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)