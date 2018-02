Feb 14 (Reuters) - SOFTING AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SOFTING EXTENDS ITS AUTOMOTIVE PRESENCE IN CHINA

* SOFTING AND ITS LONG TERM CHINESE AUTOMOTIVE DISTRIBUTOR HAVE FOUNDED A JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA

* THOMAS QIU WILL LEAD NEW COMPANY AS CEO

* SOFTING - ‍SOFTING TECHNOLOGY SHANGHAI IS EXPECTING SALES IN EXCESS OF 1 MILLION EURO IN FIRST YEAR DUE TO A STRONG MARKET DEMANDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)