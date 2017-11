Nov 27 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* 9-MONTH SALES INCREASE OF 21 PERCENT TO EUR 18.1 MILLION

* 9-MONTH EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 0.91 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 0.17 MILLION IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2016

* SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS MANAGEMENT CONTRACT OF MARTIN SCHALETZKY, CEO

* 9-MONTH EARNINGS AFTER TAX HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AT EUR 0.8 MILLION (EUR -1.0 MILLION)​