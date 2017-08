July 28 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* H1 SALES ARE UP 22 PERCENT TO EUR 13 MILLION

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED TO 1.2 MILLION EUROS (H1 2016: LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION).​

* H1 EBITDA SIGNIFICANTLY SURPASSED THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE (H1 2016: EUR 0.3 MILLION) AT EUR 1.2 MILLION​

* SEES FY CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT EUR 23-25 MILLION WITH A POSITIVE EBITDA OF ABOUT EUR 1.2-1.4 MILLION

* H1 GROUP PROFIT (EAT) EUR 1.1 MILLION, SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN YEAR AGO (EUR -0.5 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)