July 17 (Reuters) - SOFTLINE AG:

* Q1 REVENUES AT EUR 6.2 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 4.8 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA ROSE BY ALMOST EUR 0.5 MILLION FROM EUR 11 THOUSAND IN Q1 2016 TO EUR 498 THOUSAND​

* DOUBLED ORDER BACKLOG FROM EUR 8.6 MILLION TO EUR 17.5 MILLION AT FIRST THREE MONTHS

* Q1 GROUP RESULT ROSE TO EUR 454 THOUSAND VERSUS EUR -366 THOUSAND YEAR AGO​