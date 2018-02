Jan 31 (Reuters) - Software Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SOFTWARE AG: SANJAY BRAHMAWAR APPOINTED AS NEW CEO FOR A TERM OF FIVE YEARS EFFECTIVE AUGUST 1, 2018

* BRAHMAWAR WILL SUCCEED KARL-HEINZ STREIBICH, WHOSE TERM WILL END ON JULY 31, 2018​