Oct 27 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc

* Sees Q4 revenue $145 million to $155 million for Changyou

* sohu.com reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q3 revenue $516 million versus i/b/e/s view $492.7 million

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $2.67

Says ‍NON-GAAP net loss attributable to sohu.com inc. For q3 of 2017 was us$93 million, or us$2.38 loss per fully-diluted share​