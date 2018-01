BRIEF-Sohu.Com Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Net Loss Of $2.01/Share

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sohu.Com Inc:

* SOHU.COM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULT

* Q4 REVENUE $510 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $523.9 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $410 MILLION TO $435 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL ONLINE ADVERTISING REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE US$319 MILLION, UP 27% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP LOSS PER FULLY-DILUTED SHARE TO BE BETWEEN US$1.75 AND US$2.00‍​

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOHU.COM INC​ $7.57

* QTRLY NON-GAAP NET LOSS WAS US$2.01 PER FULLY-DILUTED SHARE‍​