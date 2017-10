Sept 18 (Reuters) - Soilbuild Business Space Reit

* ‍Dbs Trustee on 12 September issued a letter of demand to nk ingredients for arrears amounting to s$3.4 million​

* Trustee holds an insurance guarantee issued in its favour amounting to s$5.1 million

* Manager does not expect material immediate financial impact on Soilbuild Reit's DPU for current fy