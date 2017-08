July 13 (Reuters) - Soilbuild Business Space Reit:

* Qtrly net property income S$18.7 million versus S$17.3 million

* Announces a distribution per unit ("DPU") of 1.466 cents for Q2 ended 30 June 2017

* Qtrly gross revenue S$21.6 million versus S$19.6 mln