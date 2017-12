BRIEF-Soitec H1 ‍current Operating Income Up 139% To EUR 22.5 Million​

Nov 30 (Reuters) - SOITEC SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY SOITEC: SOITEC REPORTS FIRST HALF ‘18 RESULTS

* ‍SOLID GROWTH IN H1 REVENUES: UP 26% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO EUR 143M​

* H1 ‍CURRENT OPERATING INCOME UP 139% TO EUR 22.5M​

* H1 ‍NET RESULT REACHED EUR 23.2M VERSUS EUR 3.1M IN H1‘17

* ‍H1 ELECTRONICS EBITDA MARGIN UP TO 24.4% OF SALES FROM 16.5% IN H1‘17​

* ‍FY‘18 OUTLOOK: AROUND 25% REVENUE GROWTH AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* ‍FY‘18 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY AROUND 25% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES​

* FY’18 ELECTRONICS EBITDA1 MARGIN2 IS EXPECTED TO REACH AROUND 25%‍​

* ‍THIERRY SOMMELET AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍THIERRY SOMMELET ELECTED NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR A TRANSITION PERIOD EXPIRING AT SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING THAT IN 2018​