FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solar Alliance agrees to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 25, 2017 / 10:21 AM / in 23 days

BRIEF-Solar Alliance agrees to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance signs final agreement to sell 15% interest in British Columbia wind project for $1.4 million

* Solar Alliance Energy -‍arrangement allows Concord Green Energy to own Bullmoose wind energy project, obtain 15% interest in Wildmare wind energy project​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - Solar Alliance will retain its current brand and will adopt trading symbol SOLR​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - ‍wind asset sale and plan of arrangement does not involve any of company’s solar assets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.