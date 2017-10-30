FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of 600 kilowatt solar project with Coachella Brands
Sections
Featured
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
Markets
Graphic: World markets themes for this week
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Top News
China may again block bid to blacklist Masood Azhar
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
CLIMATE
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016, U.N. says
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 30, 2017 / 10:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs agreement for development of 600 kilowatt solar project with Coachella Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc

* Solar Alliance Energy- signed agreement with Coachella brands for design, construction of a 600 kilowatt commercial-sized solar project in California​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- ‍preliminary schedule for project anticipates construction commencing in January, 2018​

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc- ‍as part of agreement, co to issue 250,000 warrants exercisable at a price of 12 cents per share for a period of two years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.