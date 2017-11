Nov 15 (Reuters) - Solar Capital Ltd-

* Solar Capital Ltd. to redeem remaining $75 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due 2042; increases expected 2018 net investment income by $0.04 per share

* Solar Capital Ltd - ‍repayment will be funded through issuance of $75 million of 4.50% notes due 2023​

* Solar Capital Ltd - expects refinancing of 6.75% senior unsecured notes will contribute approximately $0.04 per share to 2018 net investment income​