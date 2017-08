BRIEF-Solaris announces long-term customer contract in connection with strategic expansion to develop a new high-capacity transload facility

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc

* Solaris announces long-term customer contract in connection with strategic expansion to develop a new high-capacity transload facility

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - ‍first proppant delivery scheduled for January 2018; initial unit train loop with 30,000 tons of silo storage scheduled for mid-2018​

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - ‍increased mobile proppant management system delivery and capital expenditure guidance for 2017​

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - ‍revised its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to $75 million to $95 million​