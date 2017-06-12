BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

June 12 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 million

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - expects to deliver four systems to rental fleet in June and end Q2 with 44 systems in fleet

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - net income increased to $4.8 million for Q1 2017, from a net loss of $0.1 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: