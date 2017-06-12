FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc :

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $10.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $10.1 million

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - expects to deliver four systems to rental fleet in June and end Q2 with 44 systems in fleet

* Company expects to deliver four systems to rental fleet in June and end Q2 with 44 systems in fleet

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - net income increased to $4.8 million for Q1 2017, from a net loss of $0.1 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.