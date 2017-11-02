FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure qtrly ‍rev $18.5 million
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure qtrly ‍rev $18.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - qtrly ‍revenues were $18.5 million, an increase of $13.7 million, or 289%, compared to Q3 2016​

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - qtrly earnings per share of Class A common stock $0.12‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $17.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc says have refined our 2017 capital expenditure guidance to between $85 million to $95 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
