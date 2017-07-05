FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome
July 5, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says positive guidance received on key elements of phase III program

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says expects to initiate pivotal phase III clinical trial by year-end 2017

* Soleno Therapeutics -FDA expressed support for change in hyperphagia score, without a change in weight, compared to placebo as primary endpoint for study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

