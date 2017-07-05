BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics announces completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

July 5 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics announces successful completion of FDA meeting for DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says positive guidance received on key elements of phase III program

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc says expects to initiate pivotal phase III clinical trial by year-end 2017

* Soleno Therapeutics -FDA expressed support for change in hyperphagia score, without a change in weight, compared to placebo as primary endpoint for study