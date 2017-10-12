BRIEF-Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European orphan committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics receives positive opinion from European Orphan Committee for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍COMP issues an opinion on granting of orphan drug designation, after which opinion is submitted to EC for adoption​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - granted a 10-year period of marketing exclusivity in EU after product approval​

* Soleno Therapeutics Inc - ‍study is anticipated to take approximately 9-12 months to complete and is expected to be initiated at end of 2017​