Aug 11 (Reuters) - Soleno Therapeutics Inc

* Soleno Therapeutics provides corporate update and reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Soleno - To begin phase iii program by end of year for DCCR in Prader-Willi Syndrome ​

* Q2 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q2 loss per share $0.07